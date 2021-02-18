The Netherlands In the Netherlands, a father who isolated his family in the basement is avoiding charges because his state of health is not enough for a trial

The man had lived in isolation with his six children on a remote farm. The father is accused of illegal detention, child abuse, sexual abuse of two children and money laundering.

In the Netherlands isolated his family in the basement is avoiding criminal charges because he is considered mentally incapable of trial, according to the news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday they wanted to dismiss the charges against the father of the family. He was charged with, among other things, illegal detention, child abuse, sexual exploitation of two children and money laundering.

The charges were filed in January last year. The man was arrested in October 2019, when the case was revealed.

The man had lived with his six children for a decade in isolation on a remote farm in the village of Ruinerwold in the province of Drenthe. The children ranged in age from 18 to 25 years.

To the father of the family tests showed that he was partially paralyzed due to a stroke in 2016. Her cognitive functioning is impaired and she is unable to speak.

According to the prosecutor, it is therefore impossible for a man to follow and participate in criminal proceedings, which would be contrary to the principles of a fair trial and would violate the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court will decide on the matter on March 4. Prosecutors said they understand the decision is particularly difficult for older children who have helped investigators.

The criminal investigation has divided the children of the family. The oldest children have supported their father’s arrest, but the youngest have opposed the investigation.

Family was found when the eldest of the siblings, a 25-year-old man, had appeared in a confused state in a village pub and asked for help. The pub operator called the police, who found the man and the remaining five children in the basement of the farm. A large amount of cash was found on the farm.

The man is accused of depriving his children of their liberty 2007–2019. The father had, according to prosecutors, beat the children from an early age to expel “evil spirits” from them. One of the children was forced to live in a summer kennel. According to the BBC, the children were not on official registers and had not attended school.

The children told the court last year that their father had often left them without food and water because of their religious beliefs for educational reasons.

The family is said to have been waiting on the farm for the end of the world. According to Dutch media, the father had published religious writings on the Internet under a pseudonym.