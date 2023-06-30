The new measure, first announced in March, is seen as part of a US policy aimed at restricting China’s access to materials used to make such chips, which could be used in military technologies.

This requirement will particularly affect Dutch multinational ASML, the world’s only producer of machines that use UV lithography, a photolithography technique using a range of ultraviolet wavelengths to manufacture advanced semiconductor wafers.

The Dutch government has prevented the company, which is based in Veldhoven, from exporting some of its devices to China since 2019.

“We took this step out of the motive of (protecting) our national security,” Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Lesge Schrenemacher said in a statement. “It is good that the companies involved know where they are now, in this way they can adapt to the new regulations in a timely manner.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited US President Joe Biden in January for talks, including discussions about advanced ASML machines for chip production.

Last October, the Biden administration imposed export controls to limit China’s access to advanced chips, which it says could be used to make weapons, commit rights abuses, and improve the speed and accuracy of its military logistics.

Washington urged allies such as Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit.

China has criticized these moves as violations of market principles in international trade.

ASML, headquartered in Veldhoven in southern Holland, still ships low-quality lithography systems to China despite government restrictions on advanced machinery.

“We looked at this very carefully, and were as accurate as possible, and this way we can address the most important vulnerabilities without unnecessarily disrupting global chip production,” Schrenemacher said.