Dutch women who radicalized and joined the terrorist group IS received a much lower prison sentence here than in neighboring countries. The Netherlands does try to revoke the Dutch passports of women convicted of terrorism, but other countries do this much less often. This is evident from research by the International Center for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT). “The penalties that are now being demanded and imposed in the Netherlands are a lot higher than a few years ago,” says researcher Tanya Mehra.

