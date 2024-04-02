The Netherlands announced the conditions for hosting a compensation mechanism for Ukraine

The Netherlands announced the conditions under which they are ready to host a mechanism for paying compensation to Ukraine for hostilities. This was stated by the acting Dutch Minister of Security and Justice Dylan Jeschilges-Zegeriu, reports TASS.

“I am pleased to announce that the Netherlands is ready to host a compensation mechanism, also under certain conditions,” said the politician.

At the same time, Yeşilgez-Zegeriu did not indicate what necessary prerequisites were being discussed. However, she emphasized that the International Criminal Court and the international center for bringing to justice for crimes of aggression in Ukraine are already located in the country. The politician also recalled that the Dutch side, together with Belgium and the Czech Republic, sent experts to Kyiv to collect evidence about alleged war crimes.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Netherlands, Hugo de Jonge, said that the General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD) had begun an investigation into the case of alleged Russian financing of politicians. According to the politician, the Czech Republic plans to transmit information about them.