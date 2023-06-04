The Belgians have the poppy, the Germans the cornflower, the Austrians the edelweiss and the Finns the lily of the valley. And since today, the Netherlands has the daisy as its national flower. The common plant was elected with a large majority of votes in the National Flower Election of the radio program Early Birds on Sunday morning.
