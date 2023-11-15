A delegation from Qatar will come to the Netherlands in February next year to learn how employers and employees in our country interact with each other. During the study visit to the polder country of the Netherlands, representatives of the Ministry of Labor of Qatar want to gain knowledge about, among other things, the way in which ‘social dialogue’ is conducted in our country, the international labor organization ILO writes in a report published this week.

