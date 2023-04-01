It is busy in the Scandinavia hall in the Expo Houten. Hot. The joke that it feels like a sauna is made a few times.

‘A world of opportunities’ is the title of the annual Emigration Fair. But a lot of visitors – the organization expects 11,000 this weekend in Houten – want to know what Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland have to offer. The latter country is present with 45 strong people to promote the country.

Posters with green forests. Videos of clear lakes in which you can take a dip. ‘Peace, space and nature’ is what the emigrants are looking for. Teachers, nurses, dentists, general practitioners, is what the Scandinavians want. Øsfold Hospital has a robot dog walking to draw them to its booth. Municipalities say they will help with housing or integration.

‘Demand for personnel is high’

“The regions and countries compete with each other,” says Alexander van de Kerkhof, director of the Emigration Fair. The fair is being held for the 25th time this year, and after three years of corona lockdowns, the interest of the countries is in any case great, he says. Just like in the Netherlands, the demand for personnel is high: “Canada is looking for 500,000 people.”

In the ‘verwegistan hall’, as Van de Kerkhof calls it, where, in addition to Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean part of the Netherlands are located, there are posters for lorry drivers, farmers and – again – healthcare workers. Suriname is looking for investors and entrepreneurs.

Here, too, ‘space’ is an often-cited argument for emigration. The sisters Anne-Ruth (26) and Jacqueline (28) walk around with their husbands. It can be either Canada or the Caribbean Netherlands or Sweden, say Jacqueline and her husband Maarten, who prefer not to give surnames. They have already lived in the latter country. He worked there as a PE teacher, she in care. They praise the good maternity and parental leave. And Maarten says: “Of course you have the Veluwe here, but that is not really wild nature.”

In the Netherlands, says Anne-Ruth van Erp, also a teacher, “there is too much work pressure and no challenge, I am sitting at a bar”. Her husband, Thijs van Erp, says: “I’m an IT professional, I can work anywhere.” They are here to prepare. Sister Jacqueline: ,,It is always a leap in the dark, but if you prepare you can avoid disappointments.”

Tim and Mandy Devilee.



We don’t want to become an ‘I’m leaving story’ Tim Devilee wants to go to Sweden with his wife

That is also why Tim and Mandy Devilee (both 27) from “a small yet busy village” in the Betuwe are here. They want to go to Sweden, the further north and the more nature, the better. He works as a buyer for an eyewear company, she in healthcare. “That’s why we’re here, what jobs are there for us,” says Tim. “We prefer to leave tomorrow,” says Mandy. Tim: “But we don’t want to”I leavebecome a story.”

No impulse emigrants

There are no impulse emigrants at the Emigration Fair, as can be seen in such television programs, says Van de Kerkhof. He distinguishes three types: those who already know where they want to go, have a specific question and go to the booth of the UWV benefits agency (about pensions or benefits), education agency DUO (about converting diplomas) or children’s education (the World School).

Roos Euson, Avril Bakker-Euson and husband Dick Bakker want to go to Sint Eustatius, where both women come from.



This includes Roos Euson (66) and her cousin Avril Bakker-Euson (60). They want to set up a company in Sint Eustatius, where they come from. Aunt works in administration, cousin in palliative care and both arrange funerals. And although Sint Eustatius is a Dutch municipality, a lot of things have to be arranged. “What about insurance?” is one of their questions.

Then, says fair director Van de Kerkhof, there are those who want to leave, have a region in mind, and come to find out more. And then those who want to leave, but have no idea where to. “There aren’t that many. Most people think about four years before they emigrate,” says Van de Kerkhof. “And within two years there they decide whether it is really something or not.” That usually depends on the non-working partner, he knows. Once it has found its niche, emigration can become permanent.









Many emigrants do not move to the countries listed here. Figures from Statistics Netherlands show that of the 173,469 people who emigrated last year, the majority moved to Belgium or Germany. Among emigrants with at least one parent from abroad (13,802 of the total), Turkey and Poland were in the top 10.

Ton and Inge Koop are interested in Spain.



Estate agents

And Spain is popular. That country does exist – mainly represented by brokers. Ton and Inge Koop (both 65) from Dronten have just received a brochure with a new construction project in Alicante. Not that they want to. Inge, postman, dreams of “a real Spanish house”. “We also enjoy it here, we are going to Twente with the camper at Easter,” she says. Ton, garbage collector and retired since Friday: “I think that politics here has something to do with our plans. In fact, I’m fed up.” That is why he voted BBB, he says.

Dutch politics is also a reason for Rob (40) and Safae (39) van Leeuwen to emigrate “within two years” with daughter Esraa (2.5). Rob, who imports cars, says: “I’m done with the Netherlands.” He specifically mentions tax box 3, which he says makes it “impossible” to do business. “The Netherlands is oppressive, in Spain it is still relaxed.”

They point to a poster of the house that will be completed in January, and to the map of the Costa Blanca: “A two and a half hour flight. Our parents have already factored in three months of vacation.”