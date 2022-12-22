The Netherlands has extradited the 59-year-old Canadian drug lord Tse Chi Lop to Australia. Report that various Australian media Thursday. Dubbed the ‘El Chapo of Asia’, Tse was one of the most wanted drug lords in the world.

Tse was born in China and would lead the Sam Gor Syndicate, an international drug empire. He was arrested in the Netherlands at Schiphol in 2021. The syndicate is mainly involved in the smuggling of heroin and crystal meth from several countries in Asia and is estimated to be worth 22 billion dollars (more than 18 billion euros).

A spokesman for the Australian police said Tse could be sentenced to life imprisonment as the maximum sentence. He is specifically suspected of having trafficked 20 kilograms of crystal meth, with a street value of €2.8 million, in 2012 and 2013. However, according to Australian media, Tse is responsible for 70 percent of all drugs entering Australia.

The Chinese-born Canadian fought in the Netherlands for months against Australia’s attempt to extradite him from the Netherlands. Tse’s lawyer had asked the court to prevent that deportation. He feared that the suspect will not receive a fair trial in Australia.