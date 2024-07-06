Demanded by an enthusiastic and guerrilla-like Turkey, the Netherlands snuck into the semi-finals of the European Championship to meet England in Dortmund on the 10th. A classic of European football from which the rival of Spain or France will emerge. Koeman’s team had to come back and work hard in the match in an atmosphere heated by the fervour of the Turkish supporters. After Germany’s elimination, it can be said that this Euro Cup has said goodbye to its second host. Turkey fell on its feet, pushed into the Dutch area and threatening an equaliser that it could not achieve.

2

Bart Verbruggen, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Nathan Aké (Micky van de Ven, min. 73), Jerdy Schouten, Tijjani Reijnders (Joey Veerman, min. 72), Xavi Simons (Joshua Zirkzee, min. 86), Steven Bergwijn (Wout Weghorst, min. 45), Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay (Jeremie Frimpong, min. 86)

1

Mert Günok, Ferdi Kadioglu, Samet Akaydin (Cenk Tosun, min. 81), Mert Müldür (Zeki Çelik, min. 81), Kaan Ayhan (Semih Kiliçsoy, min. 88), Abdülkerim Bardakci, Salih Özcan (Okay Yokuslu, min. 76), Kenan Yildiz (Kerem Aktürkoglu, min. 76), Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoglu and Baris Alper Yilmaz

Goals

0-1 min. 34: Samet Akaydin. 1-1 min. 69: from Vrij. 2-1 min. 75: Mulder Referee Clement Turpin Yellow cards Xavi Simons (min. 29), Aké (min. 53), Virgil Van Dijk (min. 63), Tosun (min. 92), Wouter Weghorst (min. 95) Red cards Bertug Yildirim (min. 95)

To the shrill and thunderous cries of “Tur-qui-a, Tur-qui-a, Tur-qui-a”, the volcanic Ottoman supporters turned the Olympic Stadium in Berlin into a fiery arena to accompany their team’s attempt at a feat. Turkey’s performance was first an exercise in endurance and then visceral football emanating from the incendiary and passionate atmosphere created by the nearly 60,000 Turkish fans who carried their team on their shoulders. Football in the flesh from the start of the match outside the stadium and then inside. The flares and fireworks condensed a cloud of smoke that covered the entire ring of the Berlin coliseum. The smell of gunpowder that permeated the atmosphere lasted until half-time. Turkey tried to equalise Müldür’s own goal and came close to doing so. Verbruggen saved a prodigious save from a point-blank shot by Kilicsoy in stoppage time.

The famous Turkish hell existed so that their team could reach with soul where they could not reach with play. That happened mostly at the start of the match. The Netherlands wanted to impose the weight of their history and also their apparent technical superiority. Koeman’s footballers started off enjoying themselves. With Gapko using his repertoire and stride and Memphis doing wonders in the crescent. The initial Dutch discharge allowed them to surround Günok’s goal and pressure him with a couple of shots that did not find the goal.

To deal with the dynamic and threatening Dutch play, Montella ordered that Turkey’s attacks be converted into aerial one-on-one between Yilmaz and Van Dijk. The duel was beautiful, with two tanks going head-to-head. Neither shied away from it. Each long ball to the Turkish attacker was an exhausting battle that ended up deactivating the Dutch hierarchical approach.

Turkish talent

It was Arda Güler’s time. Moving to the right, he became the master of time and the ball. Only exceptional talents are capable of managing the game lying on the wing. The boy also has the character to ask for the ball in any area. And to scold his more experienced teammates if they don’t give it to him or if they give it back to him in bad conditions.

At 19, Güler not only carried his national team on his shoulders, he also carried an entire country that idolises him. They cheered his every touch and worshipped him at corner kicks, begging for his delicate left foot to draw indefensible crosses. It was not with his left foot that he gloved the cross with which Akaydin’s header put Turkey ahead after the first half hour. Güler’s poisoned curl went over a badly positioned Verbruggen and the powerful Turkish centre-back smashed the ball into the net with his imperial header.

Madness invaded the stands of the Berlin Olympic Stadium. Turkey was a party organised by Güler’s impudence, Yilmaz’s fights and Calhanoglou’s composure. The game did not look good for Koeman and his players. They went into the break overwhelmed and affected by the goal they had conceded and the deafening noise that was coming from the thunder.

Koeman took a gamble in the second half. He sent his players to charge the Turkish area at a frenetic pace. He had benched Bergwijn to bring on the tank Weghorst in order to capitalise on so many crosses into the area. However, Güler could have finished off the deal with a sibylline free kick that crashed off the base of the post. The curve he gave to the ball was diabolical. If they increased their lead, Turkey would have to postpone the equaliser. It was from one of the many crosses they had already put in. The equaliser came from a short corner kick. Memphis put the ball on the penalty spot and De Vrij’s header was uncontested.

The Dutch went on a rampage and Müldür, had Gakpo not scored anyway, condemned Turkey’s re-evaluated Güler to elimination.

