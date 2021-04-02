The Netherlands Dutch Prime Minister accused of lying survives mistrust vote

Mark Rutte’s reputation suffered a blow, making it difficult to form a coalition government.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte survived narrowly on Friday’s vote of censure. In a debate in the Dutch parliament on Thursday night, opposition leaders accused Rutte of lying and demanded his resignation. However, Rutte, 54, who has run the country for more than a decade, maintained a 78-72 vote of confidence.

Run by Rutte the government collapsed due to the childcare allowance scandal in January. Despite this, the Prime Minister’s center-right VVD party received nice victory in the mid-March parliamentary elections.

Rutte has tried to form its fourth coalition government since the election. Government sentiments have not gone as expected, and Rutte has been in the midst of a new uproar. The prime minister is alleged to have lied to the public about the discussions during the government interrogations.

On Thursday, Rutte admitted that he had private discussions about the role of a parliamentarian in the future government who criticized Rutte’s previous government. In the past, he had denied the conversations.

Although Rutte won a vote of no confidence, in a way the trust was shattered. On Friday, Parliament confirmed in its official position that Rutte had lied.

The knock on Rutte’s reputation makes it difficult for the prime minister to form the next government. Next, the party leader of the largest party D66 Sigrid Kaag said he was not sure if he would be willing to work on the board led by Rutte.

“If I were him, I wouldn’t go on,” Kaag commented on the prime minister’s current position, news agency Reuters reported.

However, Rutte, who has led the country for more than a decade, is known for his ability to get creative through the hustle and bustle as a winner. The Prime Minister recalled that just a couple of weeks ago, he received nearly two million votes from citizens.

“Parliament sent me a serious message and I will do my best to win the confidence back,” Rutte told reporters.