The Netherlands Doorstep poll: Prime Minister Rutte’s party winning the Dutch election

According to a doorstep poll, the VVD party is getting 35 seats.

In the Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte appears to be gaining a fourth term in office after the first doorstep poll on Wednesday’s election is released.

According to a doorstep poll, Rutte’s VVD party would be getting 35 seats in the lower house of parliament, which would give him a clear mandate to start forming a governing coalition.

According to the same poll, the center-left party D-66 would be gaining the second most seats, 27. The party is involved in Rutte’s current government.

Dutch the parliament has a total of 150 seats. According to preliminary figures, Rutte would seem to need the support of at least two other parties to form a government in order for the government to have the 76 parliamentary seats needed for a majority.

According to the doorstep poll, the third highest number of seats is given to an anti-Islamic Geert Wildersin led by the Freedom Party.

Netherlands is one of the first major European countries to hold elections during a coronavirus pandemic. The vote was given in three days to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

There are others in use in the election act, which aim to prevent the spread of infections at polling stations.