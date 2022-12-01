Apparently we can’t deal with something as useful as an electric shared scooter.

We can read it again today in the AD. Politicians also want to get rid of the electric shared scooter. And various crazy arguments are added.

Electric scooters would be just as polluting as petrol scooters (would it really?). But they would also be a nuisance (that’s true). So there must be regulations or a local tax, because this is no longer possible according to pro-bicycle politics.

Let’s break down the electric scooter problem to its essence. Actually exactly like the average shared scooter..

One of the reasons why an electric shared scooter is just as polluting as petrol scooters in total calculations is its shorter lifespan. Whereas a ‘gasoline scooter’ is expected to have a lifespan of 10 years, an electric shared scooter only lasts 3.7 years, according to researchers at the Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy (KiM). Well I don’t know where they did this research. When I see how people in the Rijnmond region deal with these scooters, 3.7 months seems closer to reality.

And that’s where we get to the core: we’re not worth those shared scooters, because ‘we’ can’t handle them.

We are too lazy to park them on the curb in such a way that no one is bothered

We are too lazy to walk an extra 50 meters, so we park them all at the very tip of the zone where that is allowed, so that no one can pass anymore

Apparently we can download an app to start that scooter, but we cannot drive, judging by all the damage

And we apparently think it’s fun to knock over scooters when they’re parked (because no, it’s really not that the standard just gives up)

We only saw it when we needed a shared scooter for a video

What are the providers doing wrong?

Of course, the providers of shared electric scooters do not anticipate our behavior well either. Because they should of course more actively agree with municipalities where the scooters can be parked.

In addition, they threaten users with their own risk and charge for damage, but have you ever heard of someone that they were presented with the bill for damage to a shared scooter.

Vandalism on scooters is more than annoying, but it is well known that you have to repair damage otherwise the value will also decrease in the eyes of the users. If 1 mirror is off a scooter, well then you can break the other one off too, right?

And thus? What should we do with the shared scooter?

Look, it is therefore our own fault that the shared scooter ultimately did not find a good place in our (city) mobility. But the future of the shared scooter is very dark anyway. There is a very clear reason for this: firstly, the helmet requirement for scooters from next year. You simply do NOT want to wear a helmet from a shared scooter. Something with hygiene!

And the alternative is simply too logical. Without a driver’s license you can just get on an e-bike. If only they could just make a neat bicycle rack for e-bike shared bicycles, as is possible in every metropolis outside the Netherlands. Then everyone is happy.

Our prediction: 2023 will be a tough year for the shared scooter

photo credit: Raymon de Kruijff

