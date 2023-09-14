Ali (31) from Pakistan has been living in the asylum seeker center in Hoogeveen for a few years with his friend Radja. They have also registered a registered partnership. Yet the IND immigration service does not believe that Ali is homosexual. On Wednesday he was suddenly put on a plane back to Pakistan, where homosexuality is a criminal offense. “The Netherlands records that Ali has a homosexual relationship, but does not consider him homosexual?”

Ali’s story in short. He fled to the Netherlands more than four years ago because he cannot live openly as a homosexual in Pakistan and felt threatened there. In 2019, he met Radja, also a refugee, homosexual Pakistani, in an asylum center in the Netherlands. The two get into a relationship, they also live together in a room in the asylum center in Hoogeveen, Drenthe. In May of this year they will go to the town hall to have that relationship recorded in a registered partnership. Ali and Radja are also openly homosexual in the Netherlands, something that was not possible in Pakistan. Ali even provides information about homosexuality to other asylum seekers at the asylum seekers’ center during the weekly LGBTI café.

Yet the IND immigration service sees no evidence that Ali is homosexual and therefore has to fear prosecution in Pakistan. During the hearings about his asylum application, Ali was unable to convince the immigration authorities that he already had relationships with men in Pakistan, Ali's lawyer Paul Stieger explains. The fact that Pakistan does have such a relationship in the Netherlands is not enough for the Ministry of Justice and Security, under which the IND falls. 'A registered partnership does not necessarily make someone's sexual orientation credible. There is no substantive investigation prior to a registered partnership," the ministry said in a letter. The court in Middelburg also takes that position. The two registered their registered partnership in May 2023, when previous asylum applications had already been rejected.

Then take action against asylum seekers causing nuisance, which are not Ali and Radja. Paul Stieger, Lawyer

According to lawyers Stieger and Sandro Kortekaas of LGBT Asylum Support, who are assisting Ali and Radja, the municipality of Hoogeveen has indeed conducted an investigation. “At first the municipality did not want to record the partnership. There were several conversations at the town hall, after which it still happened,” says Kortekaas. There are also several statements from friends of the couple and COA employees that there is indeed a relationship. “A Dutch municipality records that Ali has a homosexual relationship, but at the same time the Dutch IND does not consider him homosexual? Isn’t that strange,” lawyer Stieger wondered. The municipality of Hoogeveen could not yet answer the question on Thursday whether there had been an investigation.

Deported to Pakistan

His client was placed in immigration detention two weeks ago, the preliminary stage of deportation. On Wednesday he was put on the plane under guard. Via a stopover in Istanbul, he arrived in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday. "We have not yet heard how he is doing now."

Lawyer Stieger is astonished: “There was still an appeal procedure against the last asylum rejection. Why such a hurry? Then take action against asylum seekers causing nuisance, that is not Ali and Radja.” The lawyer is trying to use an emergency procedure to force Ali to return to the Netherlands and await the appeal here. In the House of Representatives, the PvdA asked questions about Ali’s situation.

Ali’s partner Radja also fears deportation. The IND has an ‘intention to reject’ his asylum application. Radja previously told RTV Drenthe that he ‘cannot imagine a future without Ali’.

When is someone homosexual?

There has been a debate going on for years about how the Netherlands should determine whether an asylum seeker is homosexual and therefore needs protection. This should reveal the difference between people who are actually homosexual and people who only pretend to be so in order to obtain asylum status in the Netherlands. 'It is impossible to judge from the outside what the (inner) identity of the asylum seeker is. When assessing an asylum application, it is taken into account that it is not possible for an asylum seeker to prove with conclusive evidence that he is LGBTI. The IND employee will never ask for details about an asylum seeker's sex life. Nor does the IND carry out medical tests (including psychological research)', according to the so-called working structure of the IND.

Prison sentence

Pakistanis who can prove that they are homosexual are usually granted asylum in the Netherlands. In the Islamic country, homosexuality is a taboo. Pakistani law does not explicitly criminalize homosexuality, but ‘sexual intercourse that goes against nature’ carries a fine or prison sentence of two years to life in prison. In practice, punishments are not often handed out, but homosexuals do not openly reveal their orientation either.



