UpdateMayor Theo Weterings of Tilburg and his colleague Ahmed Marcouch of Arnhem have asked the Public Prosecution Service in Spain for the release of a resident of Tilburg. According to them, the man has been wrongly held in a detention center in Spain for weeks.

According to Weterings and Marcouch, he is in a hopeless position. Since last week he has been on a hunger strike, according to his wife, a last-ditch effort to bring his case to the attention of the authorities.

The man went on holiday to Morocco with his wife at the end of July. During a stopover in Spain, he was taken from his hotel room bed by the police and taken to a police cell. It turned out that he had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism. He is said to be a danger to Spanish national security and has an entry ban into that country.

The Spanish police have reported that the man has been spotted, but it has not been revealed by whom and why. Many family members and friends from both cities are very concerned, the mayors said. Their letter also shows that the man, who previously lived in Arnhem, is not wanted in the Netherlands by the National Police and the Public Prosecution Service. He would also not be on a wanted list here.

The situation has a major impact on everyone involved Letter from Marcouch and Weterings

Back to the Netherlands

Weterings and Marcouch do not know whether the man was arrested at the request of other investigative services or countries. ‘Attempts to obtain more information about this fail because people rely on privacy legislation or are referred to another organization. The situation has a major impact on everyone involved,” the mayors wrote to the justice department in Spain.

The mayor concludes their letter to the Spanish Public Prosecution Service with the request that the man be immediately released from the detention center and returned to the Netherlands.

Muslim Rights Watch challenges the state over terrorist suspicions in Tilburg Muslim Rights Watch Netherlands is suing the Dutch state over a Tilburg man who has been detained in Spain for more than six weeks on suspicion of terrorism. The organization says that the state took no action to free the man and therefore acted negligently. The summons was submitted on Tuesday, NOS reports. See also Barroso orders investigation of suspected indigenous genocide - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO The man from Tilburg, who has a Moroccan background, is said to be a member of a jihadist group in Arnhem where he grew up. But the man is not in the picture as a terror suspect in the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, it is estimated that dozens of people with a migration background are wrongly placed on a terror list. The police once put them on a list of suspects, which is shared with the European Union or Interpol. Outgoing Minister of Justice and Security Yesilgöz confirmed earlier this year that citizens are wrongly included on such a list, but that they must take action themselves to resolve this.