Netherlands 3-1 USA

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

City: Doha

Round of 16

Referee: Brazilian Wilton Sampaio

And at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, the “Dutch Windmills” achieved a convincing victory over the United States, 3-1, in the opening matches of the 16th round of the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands decided the meeting in the first half, thanks to two goals by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind, which came in the same way, thanks to two ground passes from the same player, Denzel Damfris.

The United States narrowed the difference, thanks to a goal by striker Haji Wright, which came in the 76th minute, before the star of the match, Dutchman Denzel Damfris, returned to score the third goal for the “mills” in the 82nd minute.

And the United States bid farewell to the World Cup with this defeat, after it presented a good tournament, in which it tied with England and achieved a historic victory over Iran.

And in the quarter-finals, the Netherlands will face the winner of the confrontation between Argentina and Australia, which will be held later on Saturday night.