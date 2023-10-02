NRC: the mayor of Utrecht called for additional places to be allocated in the regions for refugees from Ukraine

The center for the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Utrecht, the Netherlands, complained that it had reached its capacity limit due to the influx of displaced people. Writes about this NRC.

The facility, designed for 100 people, now houses twice as many people. The mayor of the city, Sharon Dijksma, called on the regions to allocate more places to accommodate refugees from Ukraine, since “99 percent of shelters in the Netherlands are already occupied.” She did not rule out the closure of the center in Utrecht due to lack of space if new reception centers do not become available.

The director of the Utrecht security region, Japa Doncker, admitted that he did not expect such an influx of Ukrainian refugees. “Last year, five people a day came; yesterday alone there were 45 of them,” he said.

At the same time, the newspaper notes, recently “mostly single men who do not want to fight in the army, as well as students from Ukraine, come to the shelter in Utrecht.”

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the EU solidarity mechanism for the distribution of illegal migrants does not adequately reflect the country’s contribution to helping Ukrainian refugees. He wants the assistance of the Lithuanian people to fleeing citizens of Ukraine and Belarus to be taken into account.