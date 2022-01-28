From 2-0 to 2-3The European Indoor Football Championship in our own country is over for the Orange. The team of national coach Max Tjaden lost 3-2 to Serbia tonight in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, after the Netherlands had taken a 2-0 lead via goals from Jordany Martinus and Yoshua St. Juste. In the second half, however, things went completely wrong.











By Barry van der Hooft The blue background was the same, just like the ball, the pounding beats and the many UEFA expressions in the Ziggo Dome. The big difference for the players of Orange was that there was now an audience in the stands, where that was not allowed in the previous two group matches. The 1250 spectators finally created atmosphere in the hall next to the Johan Cruijff Arena and that was not to the disadvantage of the team of national coach Max Tjaden. Coincidence or not, but with an audience in the stands in Amsterdam, the first goal in a group match in the name of Orange came for the first time this European Championship. After two minutes and eight seconds it was hit, after a nice combination. Jamal El Ghannouti found attacker Jordany Martinus, who pushed the ball between the legs of Serbian goalkeeper Momcilovic in the fourth minute (1-0).

It was the start that the Orange had hoped for, but after that the initiative lay mainly with Serbia. That team was already on the brink of elimination after two defeats, but wanted to leave the tournament with its head held high. The Serbs had most of the ball, but encountered Manuel Kuijk several times before halftime. The Orange squad also had opportunities, but Karim Mossaoui and Tevfik Ceyar missed opportunities to make it 2-0. On the day that two-time European champion Italy was eliminated and Finland surprisingly made it to the last eight, the Orange was ahead after one half. But it was certainly not played yet: in the ten previous matches against Serbia, the Orange had not managed to win once (eight defeats, two draws). Immediately after the break, the Orange squad was somewhat fortunate to make it 2-0, when a shot by Yoshua St. Juste, which would have gone wide, went through the body of Stefan Rakic.

After that, the Orange squad continued to play from a good organization and took little risk. Was a player under pressure? Then the long ball was chosen, which was usually for the Serbs. From a corner, Slobodan Rajcevic, working on his sixth European Championship, nicely scored the 2-1. His teammate Nikola Matijevic hit the post shortly afterwards. After that, the Orange had difficulty getting peace in the game and came under considerable pressure. Two goals within a minute gave Serbia the lead (2-3), so that the Orange had to hunt for a goal again. See also Football The prosecutor's office is investigating the actions of the former management of football giant Barcelona

It got the chance to do so more than five minutes before the end. Saïd Bouzambou was pulled to the ground and awarded a penalty. The attacker himself went behind the ball, but pushed it wide of the goal. Because it was still 0-0 in the other group match between Ukraine and Portugal, a draw at that time would have been enough for the Orange to reach the quarter-finals. That draw never came, not even with Karim Mossaoui as the soccer goalkeeper.

Tevfik Ceyar was close to 3-3 in the final seconds, but did not score. It remained at 2-3 for Serbia. Ukraine lost 1-0 to Portugal and that was enough for the Ukrainians to advance to the last eight together with Portugal. The curtain fell for the Orange, as a result of which the goal – a place in the last eight – was not achieved.

,,I hope we have been able to make many people enthusiastic about indoor football, but at the moment the disappointment is huge. It is typical for the state of Dutch indoor football,” said striker Jordany Martinus, the maker of the 1-0 for the Orange after four minutes. “We play an excellent first half, but in the second half the forces flow away. and you see that in certain areas we still fall short against the international top. Serbia is the number six in Europe, so it is no shame to lose from that, but not in this way.” See also San Siro, a completely new lawn for the derby: work has already begun

National coach Max Tjaden also spoke to the NOS fifteen minutes after the game, but broke down in his interview at the end. ,,We all fought together, but it wasn’t enough. It is what it is,” he said with tears in his eyes.



