Program Monday 21 June 2021 18.00 North Macedonia

–

The Netherlands 18.00 Ukraine

–

Austria 21.00 Russia

–

Denmark

In this blog keeps NRC the news around the European Football Championship. Today the Dutch national team plays its last game in Group C, in Amsterdam against North Macedonia. Later in the evening, the decisions in Group B will be made.

In front of the Dutch national team there's not much at stake tonight against North Macedonia. Orange is already group winner, North Macedonia has no points yet and will finish last. National coach Frank de Boer only changes his basic formation in two positions. It looks like Wout Weghorst and Marten de Roon are making way for Donyell Malen and Ryan Gravenberch. De Roon has to serve a suspension for the next yellow card.

Austria and Ukraine play for second place in the group. In case of a draw, Ukraine is the lucky one. The loser keeps hope for the second round, but is dependent on the results in the other groups.

Denmark must win tonight in Copenhagen against Russia to keep a chance of 2nd place in Group B. Belgium and Finland meet in Saint Petersburg, where the Belgians have the best papers to become group winner.

