The news had already leaked before, but now it is official: the cabinet wants the new submarines of the Royal Navy to be built by France.

On Friday, outgoing State Secretary for Defense Christophe van der Maat (VVD) announced in Den Helder that the mega order (almost 6 billion euros) for four new submarines has been provisionally awarded to the French state-owned company Naval Group from Cherbourg.

Last Wednesday, SGP leader Chris Stoffer made another attempt in the House of Representatives to derail the choice for the French. According to Stoffer, only the offer from the Swedish shipyard Saab Kockums and the Dutch shipbuilder Damen guarantees that the Dutch maritime industry will be assured of sufficient work for the next ten years. According to Stoffer, even the future of Dutch shipbuilders is at stake. However, his motion to postpone the decision on the submarines and leave it to a new cabinet was voted down on Thursday.

According to the cabinet, the involvement of the Dutch 'Maritime Manufacturing Industry' (MMI) was taken into account in the award. The French group, Van der Maat writes in a letter to the House of Representatives on Friday, “is involving a broad group of Dutch companies and knowledge institutes” in the construction. For example, Naval Group works together with shipbuilder IHC from Kinderdijk. Minister of Economic Affairs Micky Adriaansens (VVD) spoke of “hundreds of millions” in the production phase and “billions” in the longer term.

According to the Ministry of Defense, it was offered by Naval Group Blacksword Barracuda a significant improvement over current Walrus-class submarines. The submarine service's new boats are quieter and can dive longer because battery technology has improved spectacularly in recent years. The new boats will soon be able to not only fire torpedoes, but also attack targets on land with (American) cruise missiles.

Little can be said to what extent the French boat scores operationally better than its two competitors (except Saab Damen, the German tkMS), because most of the requirements that Defense imposes on the new boats are strictly secret. “In general terms, it concerns matters such as speed, personnel capacity, sonar performance and noise,” says Commander Jurjen Kwak, the project leader for the replacement of the submarines, in theDefense newspaper: “Price also plays a role in that decision.” Kwak seems to confirm what this means the Telegraph I wrote earlier: the French offered lower bids.

This certainly does not cover the risks of the project. The Dutch submarine service requires a niche product: a diesel-electric submarine that is small enough to sail close to the coast, but large enough to operate in the Atlantic Ocean and beyond. None of the three suppliers could supply such a boat 'off the shelf'. Naval Group's design is an adaptation of the Barracuda-class nuclear-powered attack boats that the yard built for the French Navy.

Naval was to supply such a boat to the Australian Navy, but in 2021 – much to the outrage of Paris – the latter opted for a nuclear submarine service in collaboration with the US and the United Kingdom.

This does not mean that the Dutch 'Barracudas' can be put into use quickly. The first two boats, Van der Maat writes, will not be delivered until 2034 at the earliest. By then, the Dutch submarine service will still have two of the four Walruses in service – the two others will be used for spare parts that are no longer available anywhere.

There is a major risk in this, says Frederik Mertens, analyst at The Hague Center for Strategic Studies (HCSS). “We will be dealing with one in the next ten years capability gap, because two submarines is not enough to maintain a credible submarine service.” According to Mertens, there is also a real risk that the French will not be able to deliver on time. According to him, the same also applies to the boat that Saab is designing. “In fact, the only submarine that is already in production is that of Thyssen Krupp Maritime Systems (tkMS).” The Dutch navy probably didn't think that boat was good enough, but the question is whether that argument is valid. Mertens: “The Royal Navy always tries to buy boats that come as close as possible to an American nuclear-powered submarine. But I would prefer six slightly inferior boats that can be delivered on time, than four super boats that arrive late.”

In the coming weeks, the House of Representatives will consider the cabinet's decision. Defense spokesperson Gijs Tuinman (BBB) ​​is not yet convinced. “The contribution of the Dutch industry to building the submarines is, at first glance, completely insufficient and not hard enough.” Tuinman wants more information first: “I cannot have a debate based on this messy letter.”