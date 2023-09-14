Part of the House of Representatives wants Security Minister Dilan Yesilgöz to provide explanations about the arrest of a Dutch-Moroccan man in Spain. The man has been held in a detention center in Valencia for six weeks for unknown reasons. An Islamic human rights organization is now suing the Dutch state for taking too little action to free the man. On Wednesday, two Dutch mayors asked Spanish authorities to release the man.

