The report of a lioness on the loose has kept Berlin and the rest of Germany under the spell for the past few days. In the end it turned out to be panic for nothing. But: in the Netherlands we can also do something about it. Who remembers the puma in the Veluwe?

They are called cucumber animals. Animals that can hold an entire country in their grip during the traditionally newsless summer period – cucumber time. In recent days we had another one: the lioness in Berlin, which turned out not to be a lioness, but most likely a wild boar.

The characteristic of a cucurbit: he or she does not normally occur in the wild in a country, can be dangerous to humans or, another option, exhibits unusual and unexpected behavior. The outcome of the song is often that the animal that captivates a village, city or region is not found.

The Netherlands also has a past with lions that turned out not to be lions. In 1996 one was seen by hikers in the Panbos in Zeist. That later turned out to be a big dog. In the summer of 2000, a family thought they saw a lioness walking in the dunes near Egmond. A helicopter was used to search for the animal, but in vain. In the end, this false alarm also turned out to be an imported ram, which was about the size of a lion.

Five animals in particular occupied our country in the past.

1999: The lance-tipped snake in Enkhuizen

The lance tip serpent. © ANP



Enkhuizen was in a state of turmoil in August 1999 due to the alleged escape of a lance-tipped snake. At least, that's what a man who cared for the animal in his garage reported. The town on the IJsselmeer was in turmoil, because the lance tip snake is dangerous. The beast attacks as soon as there is eye contact and a bite is fatal, it was said.

A sound car drove around to inform residents, serum came over from Artis in case people were bitten. Meanwhile, the police, fire brigade and volunteers started a massive search. A snake specialist from Delft was rushed to Enkhuizen by army helicopter to catch the beast with special snake hooks.

Despite all efforts, the lance-tipped snake was never found. In Enkhuizen, the suspicion arose that the story had been made up. But the man who reported the missing, stubbornly insisted that the snake had really escaped.

2005: The puma in the Veluwe

The ‘cougar’ that was spotted in 2005 on the Veluwe. © ANP



At the end of June 2005, the Netherlands was talking about nothing else: a puma was walking around the Veluwe. The beast was soon christened Winnie the Poohma. Nature lovers and tourists have reported the dangerous predator several times. But despite frantic efforts by, among others, the military police, gamekeepers and the Pantera foundation, it was not possible to get hold of the animal.

Eventually the hype died down. The cougar was no longer sighted. Until an Arnhem nature photographer in September 2005 in Beekbergen took a photo of a large, feral cat that looked a lot like Winnie. Soon everyone agreed: this cross between a domestic cat and a European forest cat, one and a half times larger than a normal cat, that had to be Winnie.

A memento of Winnie de Poohma can still be found in the Zuidbroek new housing estate in Apeldoorn. There is a work of art 12 meters high and 9 meters long, with the name Cage-with-no-puma-in it, better known locally as De Poema.

2013: The wolf of Luttelgeest

The wolf that was found along the road in Luttelgeest. © Wolveninnederland.nl



In the summer of 2013, it was a dead animal that preoccupied the country. A wolf was found along the road in Luttelgeest (Flevoland). The Netherlands was in turmoil. Would a wolf really have walked through our country for the first time in a century and a half? Investigators from the Naturalis research center dug into the case and determined that it was actually a wolf, and not a wolf dog, a cross between a wolf and a dog.

The next question: how did the animal end up in Luttelgeest? Initially it was thought that the animal had walked there independently from Germany and had been hit by a car. But on closer examination, bullet remnants were found in the body. The suspicion: the wolf was shot somewhere in Eastern Europe, and then taken to the Netherlands and laid there along the road.

“Scandalous”, said the chairman of Wolves in the Netherlands. But, he said with a predictive look: “If the wolves don’t come this year, they will come next year.”

2014: The Pietermans of Zandvoort

This fish was renamed Zandvoort terror in 2014.



The 'Fright of Zandvoort' wrote The Telegraph early August 2014 on the front page. Was it an escaped criminal or an off-course shark? No, Zandvoort's fright, that was the weever. A spiky fish of about 10 centimeters that burrows itself into the sand and that stings when a human foot steps on it.

In the summer of 2014, twelve beachgoers in Zandvoort fell victim to weevers. Also elsewhere in the Netherlands, such as in Vlissingen and on the Wadden, the ‘sneaky brat’ struck remarkably often. The stings of the fish are by no means fatal. The sprayed poison hurts for a few hours, but that all passes by itself. The pietermann hype quickly died down.

2015: Purmerend’s terror eagle owl

The terror eagle owl in Purmerend can no longer make victims. © anp



This was certainly not a jack-of-all-trades story and the animal was also active outside the summer. In 2015, the terror eagle owl plagued residents of Purmerend and the surrounding area. The owl attacked passers-by. Residents of Purmerend tried to protect themselves against the beast with umbrellas, but the eagle owl eventually injured fifty people. Some even had to go to the hospital with their injuries. The beast also kept people awake at night with its screams.

International media also reported on the terror owl. Shopkeepers in Purmerend sold ‘oehoe cupcakes’ and ‘capoehoeccino’, just to make the best of it. A falconer caught the eagle owl. The animal eventually ended up in the Artis zoo in Amsterdam via a bird sanctuary in Andijk. There she seemed to have calmed down. When Artis reduced the bird population, the terror eagle owl moved to Romania.

