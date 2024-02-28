The Dutch party Forum for Democracy (FvD) created a petition calling to prevent the sending of military personnel to Ukraine. This was reported on Wednesday, February 28 website parties.

“The call for peace is more important than ever. It goes beyond everyday political disagreements. We must unite now to protect our boys and girls,” the petition description reads.

To date, the petition has been signed by more than 11.8 thousand people.

Earlier, on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. His words were not supported in Paris. The possibility of sending soldiers from Western countries was also denied in the USA, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, Great Britain, Germany, Lithuania and Canada. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also spoke out against it. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans.

On February 28, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that military personnel from a number of NATO countries have been in Ukraine for a long time and are actively helping the Ukrainian army in the operation of weapons. Commenting on the words of the French President, she pointed out that “Macron did not say anything new.”

Also on this day, The Washington Post wrote that more than 20 thousand foreign mercenaries are currently participating in the ranks of the Ukrainian army in the combat zone. Some NATO states, including the USA, Great Britain and France, sent a small number of special forces and military advisers to Ukraine, the publication clarified.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.