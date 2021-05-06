A person pedals a cargo bike through the streets of Amsterdam. getty

The image of the postman on a bicycle – the emission-free delivery method par excellence – with full saddlebags is repeated daily in any neighborhood in the Netherlands. However, forced confinement by the pandemic and online shopping have increased the urban circulation of vans and delivery trucks, which are polluting. The presence of this type of service may continue, although it will do so with a substantial change: as of the year 2025, the City Councils may designate areas in which the delivery of goods will be made by vehicles that do not burn gasoline or diesel; that is, only for bicycles and electrics.

The national climate agreement, sealed in 2019 by the Dutch government, indicated that between 30 and 40 large cities could thus favor the transition towards sustainable logistics. Amsterdam is already ahead: it has smoke-free zones with which it hopes to reduce the pollution generated by traffic, which shortens the lives of its inhabitants and those of the rest of the large cities by 13 months – according to the Institute for Health and Country environment (RIVM is its acronym) -. The City Council wants to expand the model to the entire city by 2030.

Until the 1950s, cargo bikes, which are actually tricycles with a large box between the handlebars and the two front wheels, were used by small Dutch traders. They were used to distribute, among other products, milk, cheese or bread at home, and the postal service and the municipal cleaning service also had them. Today they are more popular to take children, but parcel firms have been the first to adapt to the future urban landscape and are already circulating on some streets again. However, the heaviest cargo requires vans and trucks that have been filling the center at various times.

The government information service indicates that a quarter of the CO₂ emissions recorded in the Netherlands come from road traffic and that in many districts “traffic is the main source of pollution of the air breathed by people”. As the Executive wants to reduce this type of emissions by 49% by 2030, the transition from the combustion engine to the electric one has been proposed as a joint task between municipalities, small and large businesses, and, ultimately, individuals.

Two employees of the transport company DHL with delivery bikes in Utrecht. Getty

In Amsterdam, the CO₂ decline planned by the national climate agreement adds to the municipal policy to combat pollution, accelerated by a report published in 2019 by the RIVM. The researchers of this institute indicated the following: “The Dutch lose four months of life due to exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) emitted by cars, and another nine months due to fine particles in suspension. In cities like the capital, we see these problems of polluted air in traffic congestion areas ”.

Due to this, the City Council no longer allows road traffic in the points of greatest pollution and aspires that all traffic, from taxis to buses, and from private cars to motorcycles, “will be zero emissions by 2030 in the part of the city. city ​​encompassed by the city’s ring road (A10), which is 32 kilometers long ”. For the same year, traffic pollution is expected to have dropped by 95%; 52% fine particles and 96% nitrogen oxide, compared to 2020.

Aids for electrical transport

“The Consistory encourages electric transport and offers subsidies to buy this type of vehicle, but for there to be zero emissions it is also necessary that the electricity grid is up to the load it will bear. And we need enough chargers on public roads and near private homes. Today we have 4,600, but we estimate that around 80,000 will be needed by 2030 ”, explains, in a telephone conversation, Egbert de Vries, deputy mayor for Traffic, Transport, Air Quality and Water in Amsterdam. He adds that not only will “transport be cleaned, but greater use of the bike will be favored throughout the city.”

Carriers are not the only ones who will be encouraged to take the plunge. The Consistory will have to convince the owners of private cars, “because in the Netherlands we have the oldest fleet of vehicles in Western Europe,” he continues. The electric charging stations “will be powered by solar and wind energy, and as the grid increases, so will the production of this clean energy,” say municipal spokespersons.

On a national scale, the most polluting transport will be the first to disappear from the road. This will cause additional expense for companies, which will be able to benefit from a series of tax cuts and subsidies to be able to invest in clean models. “It is an ambitious plan, but its implementation must also be reasonable. A large electric truck can cost 300,000 euros – a small model of this class costs an average of 50,000 euros – while a diesel one costs around 80,000. The aid is essential to make the transition and also the infrastructure, with a capable electrical network, “says, by phone, Bart van Pagée, spokesman for the organization TLN (Transport en Logistiek Nederland), which has some 5,500 transport companies per highway.

The Government’s plan indicates that city councils must announce the emission-free zone they wish to implement four years in advance, and the companies that operate there will have two deadlines to adapt: ​​until the end of 2027 for vans, and until 2029 for trucks. . Van Pagée explains that the step must be feasible for everyone, “because 13 small vans fit on a large truck, and although there are now about 130 electric trucks in the country, by 2030 we will need about 5,000”. For his part, the Deputy Mayor De Vries points out that taxis have been the first to catch up, and that there are companies like Ikea that already have electric cargo trucks in Amsterdam.

