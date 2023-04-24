The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany compete with three other candidates for the organization of the World Cup for women in 2027. FIFA announced this on Monday. Interested countries had until April 21 to apply.

Brazil and South Africa also want to host the event. The United States and Mexico hope that they can jointly organize the final round.

In 2018, the KNVB announced its interest in organizing the 2027 World Cup. Since the field of participants in the women’s World Cup was subsequently expanded from 24 to 32 countries, the football association called in the help of Belgium and Germany. At the end of 2020, the three neighboring countries announced their intention to host the World Cup together.

Countries that have submitted their candidacy before May 19 have until December 8 to prepare an extensive bid book containing all plans, the intended host cities and stadiums and a financial substantiation. In the bid book, the candidates must also state how they deal with human rights and sustainability.

FIFA inspectors will visit the interested host countries in February next year. During the members’ meeting on May 17, 2024, the 211 countries that are members of FIFA will decide who can organize the World Cup.

The upcoming Women’s World Cup will take place this summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands has qualified for this.