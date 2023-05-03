The Netherlands has risen 22 places in the press freedom index of journalists organization Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF). This puts the Netherlands back in sixth place, after falling 22 positions last year due to aggression against journalists and the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries.

The Netherlands now scores better in the field of security, according to RSF. According to the organization, this is partly due to the prosecution of suspects in the De Vries case, a decrease in violence against journalists in 2022 after “the very violent corona year 2021” and the help that journalists receive through PersVeilig, an initiative to protect journalists. journalism.

"This position fits better with the journalistic working climate in the Netherlands, where journalists are generally free to do their work," said Thomas Bruning of the Dutch Association of Journalists (NVJ) in response. Nevertheless, Bruning has a comment on the return to the top 10. ,,The digital and physical security for journalists is still a serious problem. Journalists in the Netherlands, as in many other countries, are confronted with a hostile attitude from part of the public."

Serious threats

RSF also points out that the improved situation in the Netherlands must be put in perspective, because the safety score is still “very low”. The assessment of the Netherlands shows that serious threats are still being made against journalists, especially against women who report on controversial social topics.

The drop in the 2022 ranking was striking because the Netherlands has always been in the top ten since 2002. Since that year, RSF has used a modified method when drawing up the list. To assess freedom of the press, we look at politics, laws and the safety of journalists, among other things. The category of security now weighs more heavily in determining the degree of freedom of the press in countries.

Leading position for Norway

Norway will be at the top of the ranking for the seventh year in a row in 2023, this time followed by Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands in sixth place. Ireland's high score is striking because the highest positions on the list are usually reserved for the Nordic countries.

The worst-rated countries include Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, Iraq, and Iran. North Korea is again at the bottom. China has dropped four places and is now second to last. The Asian country has been criticized by RSF for imprisoning journalists and has also been described as “one of the largest exporters of propaganda content”.