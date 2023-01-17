The authorities arrested a mafia boss in the Netherlands around the Dutch GP. However, it turned out to be a normal F1 fan.

The Italian mafia has lost some of its luster. In the sense that the epic movies about it are some time in the past. You still have the Gomorrah series. But that’s a little more hard violence and teething people than fancy suits and cool cars. It’s just rubbish now, like we have here.

Yet they are still there, mafia bosses. Like, for example, Matteo Messina Denaro. This boss of the cosa nostra has a few murders on his conscience. Among other things, two prosecutors against the mafia had to believe it. But bomb attacks were also carried out in Milan, Rome and Florence, killing ten people. Matteo was held responsible for this. In 2002 he was sentenced to life in prison.

The only thing was that Matteo opted for a flight and thus did not end up in jail. However, around the Dutch Grand Prix of 2021, the authorities thought they had him on their toes. He would be having a bite to eat in The Hague. So they did not hesitate, pulled a bag over the head of the scoundrel and took him to a maximum security prison.

It took a few hours before you probably noticed that the ‘Italian’ had a strange accent. It then turned out that the arrested man was not from Italy, but from Liverpool. Must be possible, such a mistake in its time. The lawyer of the unfortunate person said this about it at the time:

When they told me he had been arrested because he was believed to be Matteo Messina Denaro, I thought they were joking. I mean, my client was born and raised in England and has an incredibly strong Liverpool accent. It was obvious from the start that there was a misunderstanding. Leon van Kleef, lawyer

Today the case has been completely resolved. The real Denaro has been arrested in Sicily. This time they probably got the right person. More than a hundred men were involved in the arrest of the now old mafioso. Despite the fact that he now has cancer (and is being treated for it), he reportedly still had a patent. For example, he had a watch worth 35,000 euros on his wrist.

Cynics suspect that this would not be possible without the help of the state and that its ‘usefulness’ for the (local) rulers had simply run out. Anyway, Denaro can now grumble. The man from Liverpool, at least he has a good story to tell from his adventure.

This article The Netherlands picks up mafia boss, turns out to be an innocent British F1 fan first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

