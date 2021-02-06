The Netherlands appeals to its citizens to stay at home due to snow storms

The Netherlands is preparing to start a strict lockdown tomorrow, Sunday, in light of expectations of heavy snowfall and strong winds, prompting the issuance of the first climate warning nationwide in nine years.

Today, Saturday, the government appealed to citizens to stay home after the National Weather Institute raised the warning level to the highest degree across the country, anticipating snowstorms of up to 90 kilometers per hour and snowfall of up to 20 centimeters.

Health authorities said they would close all coronavirus testing centers on Sunday, while train services would be reduced to a minimum.

The weather warning joins widespread isolation measures to combat the Corona virus, which include closing non-essential stores, restaurants and other public places for weeks.