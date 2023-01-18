“We have the intention to join what you are doing with Germany in the Patriot air defense system project,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told US President Joe Biden, during a meeting at the White House.

The Netherlands has American-made Patriot systems that are used to shoot down missiles, but it was not clear whether Rotte intended to send a Patriot battery to Ukraine or just logistical support.

Germany announced on January 5 that it would follow the United States in sending a Patriot battery system to Ukraine, however Rutte later said in an interview with CNN that the aid “shouldn’t be a complete system”.

He added, “It can also be equipment that forms part of the system,” also referring to support in the field of training, and stressed: “We will be part of the alliance with Germany and the United States.”

During his talks at the White House, Rutte denounced the Russian bombing that destroyed an apartment building in the city of Dnipro on Saturday, saying: “These are horrific images and I think they reinforce our determination to stand by Ukraine.”

Rutte also informed the US President that he discussed the issue of “Patriot” systems with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Tuesday.

Despite the Dutch Prime Minister’s vague statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in his daily speech that he had received “very important news” from Rutte.

“Another Patriot battery will be provided to Ukraine. Thank you, Mark,” he said, adding that this meant “3 Patriot batteries guaranteed.”

Biden also praised the Netherlands’ contribution to the US-led Western coalition to support Ukraine against the Russian offensive, saying that “Moscow continues to act in unbelievable ways.”

And the White House announced that Biden spoke by phone Tuesday with Schultz, where they “discussed their unwavering support for Ukraine and condemned Russian aggression.”