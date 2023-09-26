Head of the Netherlands Defense Ministry Ollongren: deliveries of F-16s to Kyiv will begin in 2024

Amsterdam expects to begin delivering F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2024. About this in an interview MSNBC said the head of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.

“Actual deliveries of the fighters will begin sometime next year,” Ollongren said in response to a question about when the Netherlands would send the first F-16s to Kyiv.