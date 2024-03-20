The Netherlands will transfer the first US-made F-16 fighters to Ukraine in the second half of this year. The agency reported this Reuters with reference to the country's Minister of Defense Kaisa Ollongren on Wednesday, March 20.

It is noted that the first aircraft of this model will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) this summer. As Ollongren said, supplies will first be organized by Denmark, and after the F-16s for Kyiv will arrive from the Netherlands.

“I am more than confident that we will start delivering F-16s this summer, first to Denmark, and we have a schedule so that in the second half of the year the Dutch F-16s will follow the same path,” she said.

Also, according to the agency, at a meeting of the group of Ukrainian allies in the Ramstein format, Ollongren said that €150 million is planned to be allocated to finance air-to-ground guided missiles that can be launched from the F-16, and €200 million will go to drones intelligence.

Earlier, on March 19, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Kyiv continues to cooperate with Western countries on the supply of F-16 fighters. According to him, negotiations are underway with the United States, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania and a number of other countries.

Before this, on March 11, The New York Times reported that training of Ukrainian Air Force pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark had stalled for several months due to their lack of knowledge of the English language. In addition, only 12 Ukrainian pilots will be trained to fly the F-16, which does not even constitute a full aviation squadron.

Before this, on February 21, Advisor to the Ukrainian Air Force Command Yuriy Ignat said that Ukraine would not receive dozens of F-16 fighters at once, and moreover, the aircraft that would be supplied to the country were not the latest modification. And it is not known exactly when they will arrive. At the same time, preparations for the supply of F-16s continue in Ukraine: pilot training and infrastructure adaptation are underway.

On the same day, it was reported that the United States will train 12 Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in 2024. It was noted that their training will be completed between May and August 2024. According to Foreign Policy magazine, American-made F-16 fighters may be transferred to Kyiv in June.

At the same time, on February 19, Ignat said that Kyiv would not be able to service many different types of fighters. According to him, it takes years to fully prepare Ukraine’s infrastructure for the F-16. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced back in December 2023 that his country had decided to transfer the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Kyiv also hopes to receive fighters of this model from Denmark and Belgium

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.