Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Luxembourg called on Serbia and Kosovo to engage in EU-led dialogue

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte called on Serbia and Kosovo to start EU-led talks. The prime minister of the Netherlands informed on your Twitter account.

Rutte said they had a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, during which they discussed the growing tension between Belgrade and Pristina. “We expressed serious concern and called on both sides to engage in an EU-led dialogue with a view to de-escalation and subsequent normalization of relations,” the prime minister wrote.

Rutte emphasized the importance of stability in the Western Balkans, explaining that this would allow cooperation on issues that affect the whole of Europe.

Earlier, the United States and the EU called on Kosovo to back down from its conflict with Serbia, warning of the consequences if it did not. According to US envoy to the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar, Kosovo needs to be given more autonomy to Serb-majority municipalities if it wants to move closer to joining NATO and the EU.