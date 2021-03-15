The Dutch government said it had decided to suspend vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Coronavirus until at least March 29 as a precaution.

The government said the measure, which follows a similar decision from Ireland, is based on reports from Denmark and Norway of potentially dangerous side effects.

And the Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday that three health sector employees who had recently received the vaccine are being treated in hospital after suffering bleeding, blood clots and low platelet count.