Berlin (dpa)

The European Football Championship (Euro 2024), currently being held in Germany, witnessed the end of the record for the number of consecutive matches that did not witness a goalless draw in the Euro tournaments.

The Dutch national team tied with its French counterpart 0-0 in the match that brought them together yesterday, Friday, in the second round of the fourth group competitions in the tournament.

Before yesterday’s match, the European Nations Championship had witnessed goals scored in 50 consecutive matches for the first time in history, and the last match that ended in a goalless draw in the European Nations Championship was the match between England and Scotland, which was held on June 18, 2021, in the group stage of the tournament.

It is noteworthy that the Netherlands and France are close to qualifying for the round of 16 in the tournament, as each of them raised its score to four points, and the Dutch team is at the top on goal difference in front of the French team, and the Austrian team is in third place with three points, while the Polish team languishes in last place with no score. He officially bid farewell to the tournament before the final round match.