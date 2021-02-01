The Netherlands Amsterdam moves the famous Red Light District away from the city center

The decision is part of Amsterdam’s goals to reduce the disadvantages of over-tourism. In the past, the city has announced plans to ban tourists from accessing popular cannabis cafes.

1.2. 23:57

About his prostitution the well-known Amsterdam Red Light District is moved away from the city center by city decision. The British newspaper reports on the matter The Guardian.

The mayor of the city Femke Halseman proposal received widespread support from decision-makers in various parties.

Halsema’s proposal calls for the closure of most of the red-light windows in the De Wallen area, behind which sex workers lure customers into brothels.

Red lanterns the area is a constant wonder of tourists arriving in Amsterdam. According to Halsema, women in the windows have become a tourist attraction and have to put up with constant staring and abuse.

For example, portraying prostitutes is considered very disrespectful, but tourists do not always care about the rules.

“Tourists are welcome to enjoy the beauty and freedom of the city but not at any price. We must address this resolutely, ”says the Christian Democratic CDA Diederik Boomsma said The Guardian.

Turning off the window lights is part of Amsterdam’s goals to reduce the disadvantages of over-tourism. In the past, the city has announced its intentions deny tourists access to popular cannabis cafes.

However, according to The Guardian, it has been difficult to find sufficient support for the proposal due to fears that cannabis sales will move to the street trade.

For sex workers a new center is planned to be built elsewhere in Amsterdam, but the location of the site has not yet been decided.

When Halseman’s proposal came to light, the new lobbying group Red Light United claimed that 90 percent of the 170 female sex workers want to work in their old place in the narrow alleys of De Wallen and Singel along the canals.

One of the members of the group told the local newspaper under a pseudonym that relocating jobs in the Red Light District is not an option because customers no longer know where they need to go.

However, city decision-makers considered that relocation is necessary if we want to influence the kind of tourists coming to Amsterdam.