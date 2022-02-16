The cabinet is throwing most corona restrictions overboard, the Netherlands will open again. Read below which rules will expire in the coming weeks.











The advice not to receive more than four people at the same time at home will be canceled immediately. The announced relaxation of home working advice will also take effect immediately. Until now, the advice was to work completely from home if possible. That will now be: work a maximum of half of the working time in the office.

The opening hours of the catering industry will be extended to 1 a.m. from next Friday. A week later, as of February 25, further expansions will follow and the opening hours from before the corona virus can be used again.

The one and a half meter rule in stadiums, theaters and cinemas will be deleted as of February 18. From that day on, events without a fixed seat can also take place again, with a maximum of 500 visitors. For events with more than 500 people, such as in football stadiums, a permanent seat and a mouth cap will remain mandatory until 25 February.

The isolation period of infected persons will be shortened: people who have tested positive will have to stay at home for five days instead of seven, provided they are free of symptoms for 24 hours.

1G

The cabinet is introducing the 1G rule at major events without a fixed seat, such as festivals with more than 500 visitors: all visitors, vaccinated or not, must then be able to show a negative test result.

In addition to letting go of set opening hours in the catering industry, a series of further relaxations will follow as of February 25: the mask obligation will largely lapse (except in public transport, at airports and in airplanes) and the one and a half meter rule no longer applies. In addition, the corona pass will expire. And people who travel to the Netherlands from a so-called very high-risk area no longer need to be quarantined.

On 15 March, the cabinet will assess whether the remaining measures are still necessary.