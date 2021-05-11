The Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) has announced this Tuesday that for the 2021/2022 season it will allow mixed football in the amateur category of level A. The agency has welcomed the decision: “The fact that women can now play in men’s category A is a historic moment for amateur football in the Netherlands and around the world.”

Currently, in amateur football in the Netherlands, female footballers can play in men’s teams until they reach the under-19 category. From that moment on, they have to decide whether to compete in a women’s league or to continue playing in a mixed category B team. The KNVB director of amateur football, Jan Dirk van Der zee, has given his vision on this announcement: “We want girls and women to find a suitable place in football, based on their own qualities and ambitions.”

The revolutionary decision is due to the fact that KNVB launched a pilot project this campaign in which a footballer, Ellen Fokkema, had to play in the men’s team VV Foarut, of the Dutch fourth division. The plan has been a great success and has led the KNVB to approve for next season mixed teams in the men’s category A of Dutch amateur football.