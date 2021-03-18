The Netherlands Adaptive, even invertebrate: With these snacks, Dutch Mark Rutte’s journey to a record-breaking reign

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who has been in power for more than a decade, won the election in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections.

Management change, but the Dutch Mark Rutte seems to have come to stay. The center-right prime minister began his reign as prime minister in 2010, and popularity has hardly waned since.

On Wednesday, Rutte, 54, secured a good chance for a fourth term in the parliamentary elections. According to preliminary election results, Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) would gain 36 seats in the 150-seat parliament and increase its seats in three of the previous elections.

Once the prime minister’s seat is secured, Rutte would become the longest-serving prime minister in the Netherlands.

The reign should also be significant in Europe. With the German Chancellor Angela Merkel steps aside this year, only Hungary Viktor Orbán has been Prime Minister for more than Ruth.

According to preliminary results of Wednesday’s election Rutte’s governing coalition could continue unchanged by a majority. In the previous term, Rutte’s government included the Social Democratic D66 and the Christian Democratic CDA and CU.

The big runner-up in the election was the D66, which increased its seat by as many as five, according to preliminary results, with 24 MPs in parliament. The D66 overtook the right wing to become the Freedom Party’s second most popular.

Government talks begin on Thursday.

Rutten years of success can be considered a small miracle. Rutte left the election in the midst of a scandal as his entire government resigned in January due to errors in the recovery of child benefits.

In the benefit scandal, the authorities charged thousands of families with sums of up to one hundred thousand euros. Many of the families had immigrant backgrounds and low incomes. It later emerged that the recoveries were unjustified. Families said they went bankrupt and even starved for repayments.

Rutte met the families and apologized for what had happened. The scandal took place during Ruth’s second government, and there were several ministries of responsibility. The clearest responsibility was taken by the leader of the Labor Party at the time, who was in charge of the government Lodewijk Asscher, which resigned.

Scandal the investigation is ongoing and may still come to Ruthe in the event of a possible reign, says Professor of Political Communication at the University of Amsterdam Claes de Vreese.

According to De Vreese, the handling of the scandal has strengthened the image of Rutte as a “Teflon” to which nothing negative will stick.

“He has said openly in the interview that things have gone horribly wrong and that he has been responsible. At the same time, he has told us how to proceed from the situation. ”

Apologies and shifting attention to concrete actions in the future are one of Rutte’s trademarks. According to De Vreese, after ten years as prime minister, Rutte has an excellent command of political skills.

“The situation is undeniably quite amazing. Like it or not, I have to admit that he is very skilled in the political game. ”

One example of the political game eye is that Rutte has remained popular in right-wing and left-wing coalition governments.

According to De Vreese, there are several reasons for Rutte’s popularity.

First, he has never been an ideological leader. He hardly says what he wants the Netherlands to achieve or where he wants the country to go.

“He is extremely adaptable and not tied to a strong ideological burden.”

According to De Vreese, critics can take advantage of the still life.

“Critics feel that Rutte has no vision and no backbone. At the same time, these qualities have kept him in power. ”

According to De Vreese, Rutte’s political skill has been particularly evident in the fight against the corona crisis. The Netherlands has not excelled in pandemic response and has had to tighten its containment efforts significantly very recently. Testing has been cumbersome and vaccinations were the slowest to start in EU countries.

Rutte however, has benefited from the pandemic. During the crisis, the people support those in power, and Rutte’s tactics have worked, de Vreese describes.

“He has consistently emphasized that he is a pandemic prime minister with an overall view of things. If, for example, there have been individual questions at press conferences about vaccinations, Rutte has referred them to the Minister of Health. ”

“He has not been dragged into the depths of detail and has not had to answer difficult questions.”

Elections in the midst of a pandemic were also likely to elevate the ruling party. There were hardly any live campaigns, and other parties found it difficult to bring their own themes into the debate.

In the European Union Rutte has risen to become the leading figure in the so-called quartet. In addition to the Netherlands, the quartet includes Sweden, Austria and Denmark. Finland has also joined the ranks on certain issues.

In his EU policy, Rutte has been critical and has also used EU criticism in domestic policy campaigns.

