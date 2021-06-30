The Netherlands Defense Minister said Tuesday that Russian fighter jets armed with air-to-ground missiles harassed a frigate of his Navy, in the Black Sea, with mock attacks and blocking of communication systems. The events, which were recorded last Thursday, were described by the Dutch Government as an “irresponsible” act. Moscow responded that it acted in accordance with international regulations.

A new controversy in the Black Sea engulfs Russia. The Government of the Netherlands assured that Russian fighter planes caused a “dangerous situation” on June 24.

He accused them of flying extremely low and close to the Dutch Navy frigate Evertsen, which he harassed with “mock attacks”, while interfering with its communication systems.

In addition, the aircraft of the Russian forces “were armed with bombs and air-to-ground missiles, intended to fire at a target from the air,” according to the Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten on Tuesday.

The official affirmed that it was an “irresponsible” action that violated the right to free use of the sea and that it goes against agreements signed between the two nations.

According to the Dutch authorities, the situation lasted for around five hours and occurred in international waters, southeast of Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia and which Ukraine continues to claim as its own.

“Evertsen has every right to sail there (…) There is no justification for such aggressive acts, which unnecessarily increase the possibility of accidents,” added Bijleveld-Schouten.

The Dutch government stressed that it will address this matter with the Kremlin on a diplomatic level.

Russia responds that it avoids the violation of its territorial waters

Following the allegations from the Netherlands, the Russian Defense Ministry replied in a statement that the armed forces of its country used the fighter jets “to prevent the violation of the territorial waters of the Russian Federation,” after the Evertsen he changed course and headed towards the Kerch Strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

It also ensured that its fighter jets flew at a safe distance from the Dutch ship and in accordance with international regulations.

According to Moscow, after its Su-30 aircraft and Su-24 bombers made flybys “at a safe distance” from Evertsen, the ship changed course and set sail.

This situation increases the tension in the area, as it occurred just one day after the dispute between London and Moscow over a British destroyer that sailed through waters near the Crimean peninsula.

Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a fighter plane dropped bombs to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea, which Russia claims as part of its territorial waters. The United Kingdom denied that version and insisted that their ship was not fired upon.

Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014, accessing its long Black Sea coast, a move not recognized by most countries, but Moscow has already issued warnings against NATO warships traveling near Crimea. , which he accuses of destabilizing.

Last April, Moscow declared a larger area off Crimea, closed to foreign warships.

