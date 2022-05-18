When it comes to series like “Ozark”, Netflix users know that these types of enigmatic and captivating stories are hardly repeated. However, a new original production of the streaming platform is becoming increasingly popular at the level of other series such as “Better Call Saul” or the Spanish “Welcome to Eden”.

In some countries, the series has already snatched the number one spot from the Jason Bateman/Laura Linney-starring drama on the video-on-demand service.

Ozarks, the end. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: “She-Hulk”: Marvel released its first trailer for the new heroine, but fans were divided by her CGI

It is “Lincoln’s Lawyer”, an enigmatic police drama that takes us to an interesting murder case that will open up a huge number of possibilities for its protagonist.

What is “Lincoln’s Lawyer” about?

“When his former partner at the law firm is murdered, Mickey Haller has to take over his office, including the murder trial of a high-level character,” describes the official Netflix synopsis.

YOU CAN SEE: Do you know Stan Lee’s Peruvian Wonder Woman?: Find out everything about the Cusco heroine

This case will make the protagonist, who analyzes everything from his Lincoln car (one of the main attractions of the series and the reason for the title), take on the biggest case of his career.

But soon Mickey will discover that the murder he is investigating involves much more than he initially expected.

YOU CAN SEE: “Enchanted 2: disenchanted”: Disney + reveals new images with Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph

The series premiered on May 13 and in less than a week it has won the applause of users. In Rotten Tomatoes it appears with 80% of the critics and 77% of the public.

The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix. Photo: Youtube capture

The story is based on the successful novel written by Michael Connelly. It has 10 episodes of a duration of approximately 10 minutes.