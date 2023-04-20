For the past few months, Netflix has been planning major changes to the platform, and it all started with the implementation of a subscription tier that includes ads. However, the decision that bothers users the most is to place restrictions on those who decide to share their password with family and friends.

In some regions this has already been implemented, and although it may seem that this will be the start of many low subscribers, it seems to be the opposite, since the company reported that it is not doing badly at all. Announcing that even in countries like Canada They managed to increase their number of members and even obtain income with the policy of paying more for sharing the account.

This means that the company whose flagship color is red does not back down from the plans, although for now it wants to ensure the message for the clients of USA, so for the moment the shared accounts are still valid. The new plan will be applied until next July, once the stage is prepared for the reception of the people.

Something that we should also mention is that this plan has not yet been implemented in Mexico for some reason, but it is clear that since it is a neighboring country of the United States, it will emulate what happens with them in terms of dates. For some, the change does not seem fair, but Netflix has commented on a few occasions that it is becoming more expensive to produce shows, so they must obtain more income.

Via: muddy

editor’s note: The truth is that the new plan does not affect me much, since I do not really share my membership password. So, I’ll keep paying as long as the content is good.