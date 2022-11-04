Some months ago Netflix revealed its plans to create a new, cheaper subscription plan for its users. The difference of this is that it would include advertising within its catalog. Now it has been announced that this new format of the service will arrive from this week to Mexico and other areas.

The news was made through a statement on the official Netflix site. Here it is detailed that this plan will be available from this November 3 for subscribers. At the moment it will arrive in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In addition to having ads, the maximum quality that the series and movies will reach here will be 720 pixels. There will be between four and five commercials every hour. Some series and movies from the normal catalog will not be in this plan. In addition to the fact that no title can be downloaded to watch it without an internet connection.

The price of the plan with Netflix ads will be 6.99 dollars per month. Although the transformation to other currencies has not been shared, we could calculate that it would be around 140 Mexican pesos. It should be noted that switching to this plan is completely optional. And each user will decide if he prefers to see a few commercials to help his portfolio a little.

Why did Netflix decide to add ads?

Netflix’s strategy to add ads is part of an attempt to recover from recent big losses. A few months ago they announced that their platform lost a huge number of users for the first time in its history. So they are looking to stay afloat.

In addition to this plan, they are devising a way to charge extra to people who share the key to their account. In some regions they have already started testing this method, so it may be a matter of time before it arrives in this area. What do you think of these strategies of the streaming giant?

