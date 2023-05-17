The subscription reaches motorcycles. And it is that the main growth barrier within the electric mobility market is the difference in the price of the vehicles. For this reason, with the recently launched Velca Flex financing program, a very low-value credit service is offered -similar to a subscription- whose management is done in less than 48 hoursand by which the user accesses a Velca motorcycle at a lower price than those presented by the acquisition of a motor motorcycle.

In this way, the user buys the motorcycle at a lower price and purchase a subscription for the purchase of the motorcycle battery with a 3-year warranty, extending up to a period of 60 months.

After that period, the buyer has the option to own the battery or renew it for a new one. The amount of the subscription varies depending on the motorcycle model selected and is compatible with other aid programs such as the Moves III Aid Plan.

Thus, for example, the acquisition of the Calima model (125cc), using the Velca Flex service would cost 1,335 euros and a fee of 26.6 euros per month.

«Velca Flex is the confirmation of the trends that mark the market in a multitude of sectors and that are very well received by users. In the same way that a user pays a fee every month for music, series or even for food each week, the electric mobility sector is in a position to offer it as well. With a lower price ticket and affordable fees, today anyone can move around the city on an electric motorcycle thanks to our system,” he says. Emilio FrojanCEO of Velca.