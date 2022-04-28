“From my heaven” is available at Netflix and shows us, in a tragic and emotional way, how a femicide can take away all the hope and joy that surrounds a woman. Although the film is difficult to watch and process, it has become one of the most viewed productions on streaming.

The film, starring saoirse ronanan actress who was nominated for an Oscar when she was only 13 years old, is based on the homonymous novel written by alice seboldwho revealed that Linda Ann O’keefe’s story was the one that inspired her to create her protagonist Susie.

Saoirse Ronan as Susie Salmon in “From My Sky.” Photo: Netflix

What is “From my sky” about?

The film, released in 2010 and which was the first leading role of saoirse ronanfollow the story of Susie Salmon, a teenager who has every hope of living a teenage romance and having the typical problems of her age. However, she is murdered and, from there, she goes to limbo, where she begins to see how her family tries to put her lifestyle back together after the crime.

“From my sky” is based on real events

During an interview, the writer of the book brought to the big screen, Alice Sebold, revealed that the creation of its protagonist Susie was inspired by the story of Linda Ann O’Keefe.

Linda was an 11-year-old girl who was murdered on July 6, 1973 by a femicide, whom the authorities took 45 years to identify.

Comparative image of Linda Ann O’Keefe with Saoirse Ronan in the role of Susie Salmon. Photo: composition/Netflix

As seen in the film, Linda was a girl who liked to ride a bicycle and, on occasion, used this means of transportation to school. On the day of her murder, she walked to school wearing a blue embroidered dress that her mother had made for her. This element is also seen in the film version, as Susie wears a hat knitted by her mother.

When her classes were over, at least two neighbors saw Linda talking to a stranger in a van. That day, the girl had called her mother asking her to pick her up; however, due to the large amount of work she had, she could not do it, that would be her last call with her daughter. The next day, her lifeless body was found in a ditch in the Back Bay area.

Evidence found in the Linda Ann O’Keefe case. Photo: NBC Los Angeles

A DNA sample was found on the body that, due to the lack of technology at the time, could not be processed, so the case was closed without giving justice to the family.

Nevertheless, 45 years later, Police were able to analyze the DNA sample., whose results gave as guilty James Alan Nealwho was arrested in Colorado Springs on February 19, 2019, at the age of 72.