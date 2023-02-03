Direct from Spain. This new Netflix thriller series has left thousands with their hearts in their throats due to its intriguing story.

If you already saw “Hurricane: Category 5” on Netflix and now you fancy a miniseries that does not leave out doses of adrenaline, then you are on the right note. Direct from Spain, streaming has released a title starring Milena Smith that has already positioned itself among the trends of the platform. Why? With only 6 episodes, the program spins a story full of tension and drama, with which you will be on the edge of your seat at all times.

We mean “The Snow Girl”. If you want to know what this fascinating bet of the Big Red N is about, in the following lines we leave you more information.

“The Snow Girl” – trailer

What is “The Snow Girl” about?

“When a girl disappears during a parade in Malaga, a young journalist sets out to help her parents find her,” recites the official Netflix synopsis.

“The Snow Girl”, one of the most popular productions on Netflix these days, introduces us to Amaya, a girl who suddenly disappears without leaving any trace. Her parents begin a relentless search, but the case is closed shortly after finding no clues to her whereabouts.

Some 6 years later, the little girl’s parents receive a video showing their daughter playing in an unknown place. Desperate, they ask for the investigation to be resumed, although now they will have an ally: Miren, a young journalist who little by little realizes that the people involved hide a shady past.

Thus, with only 6 chapters with an average duration of 45 minutes, this miniseries plunges the viewer into a flurry of emotions, with temporary jumps that will put you in constant tension until its end ends up completely disarming you.

Milena Smith is the protagonist of “The Snow Girl.” Photo: Netflix

“The Snow Girl” – cast