Netflix wants the experience of those who enjoy this platform on iOS devices to be much better. In this way, today a new update is available, which substantially modifies the interface and design, so that all iPhone users can watch their favorite series and movies in a better way.

The new Netflix update is now available on iOS devices, which has a new home section. This is how the series or movie that is shown as featured on the main screen now appears in the form of a card, and has a little animation. Similarly, the colors of the background of the screen will change to match those that appear on the cover of the production that is in the foreground.

This last year, I’ve been leading a UI refresh to make Netflix feel more fluid, delightful, and polished. Today, all that work shipped! Huge thanks to @nebson and @b3ll for helping bring this to life ❤️ Details below, but try it out yourself! pic.twitter.com/cZFb7c42Fd — Janum Trivedi (@jmtrivedi) January 16, 2023

Along with this, there are also new animations in different sections, such as profiles, where we can also notice a haptic response. when accessing a title or moving between different categories. As if that were not enough, by sliding down from the top of the screen you can automatically return to the main screen of the application.

Without a doubt, a series of improvements that will surely make the life of all users much easier. we remember you that the update will take place automatically, or you can force it by going directly to the App Store. On related topics, the second season of demon slayer It would come to Netflix. Similarly,Sandman It will be canceled?

Editor’s Note:

I’m not a fan of watching Netflix on my cell phone, but I can’t deny that this is a very important option when someone is away from home and there is nothing to do. In this way, the improvements with the update make the experience much smoother for all users.

Via: Khanum Trivedi