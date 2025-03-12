03/12/2025



José María del Nido Benavente It is still determined to present the maximum possible battle to the leaders of the Seville. The maximum shareholder of the Nervionense Club on a individual and who has more support (waiting for the decision of ‘the Americans’) to take control of the Sevillista ship, this morning came to the same morning Commercial Court from Seville to apply for again precautionary measures that allow you to vote at the next extraordinary board of Sevilla, which will be held Next March 27three days before the Derbi Sevillano dispute. The lawyer remains firm in his attempt to resume a power that, until the conclusion of the governance pact signed by himself in December 2027does not finish reaching. More than two years. Too much time.

However, the nest does not seem to throw in the towel. All the steps he takes are apparently convinced that his return to Sevilla is closer. «If we are allowed the right to vote, We hope to get access to the presidency of Sevilla», He pointed to the media at the gates of the courts. «To say that this is going to be the last time, I would understand that if I do not, I will give up. I hope we don’t have to think about the next time, ”he said. It is clear that it has less and less strength within this avalanche of negative judicial resolutions towards its figure.

«The view has remained as expected. I want to remain as optimistic as before entering. I am left that the secretary has attested that if I had allowed the vote at the January General Meeting, the current Council would not have been appointed. This proves the illegitimacy of the current Board of Directors», Explained the nest, always leaving in the public sphere his vision of the illegality that the leaders of Sevilla are committing, starting with their own eldest son.

One of the important issues will be to see the path that the known as Americans take, who abstained in a decisive vote on the Junta on January 10, allowing the current leaders to maintain their armchair, and then disappear from the scene. Both sides believe they have the support of this group, which It controls about 12,000 actions and that is with judicial problems in its matrix in the United States. In Spain they continue. Like the nest. How long will it endure? Only he knows.