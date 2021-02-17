The Champions League return tonight to a Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán which the pandemic will deprive, once again, of another Magic night of so many that have accumulated for a year (follow the game live on AS.com). And it will do so with the visit of a whole Borussia Dortmund, who treads again a stage in which he did little more than a decade went down on the knee tying at two goals and being dropped from the group stage of the Europa League. That German team was trained by Klopp and had in its ranks Lewandowski, Götze or Sahin, while Seville began one of its few crossings in the desert in this century.

Today, the roles are changed to the point that it is considered favorite to Sevilla, which has only passed the eighth of the Champions League twice in its history, to the detriment of a world champion like him Borussia Dortmund. But the recent trajectory is definitive, since those of Lopetegui accumulate nine wins consecutive in which they have only conceded one goal. The Nervión wall, which Bono, Koundé, Diego Carlos and Fernando build, it seems an impregnable fortress that faces the threat of one of the best battering rams of Europe: Erling Haaland.

Because Borussia Dortmund is, at the moment, a giant with feet of clay. The offensive power of the Germans is set against a defensive weakness That causes him to accumulate eight games without leaving his clean sheet. But above the dynamite is of the purest gunpowder, since at Haaland they accompany him Reyna and Sancho, two individual verses on whose inspiration much of the German choices depend. Back, the downhill from Hummels, far from being that of yesteryear, exemplifies a unheard of fragility for a team that contradicts the cliché of the firmness of the Teutonic teams.

Both teams’ right-backs are also attracting attention. The Seville wait for a Jesús Navas who has lost the last four games accumulating more than two weeks off for their discomfort in the hip. At Borussia, Terzic yes he recovers the belgian Meunier after overcoming his knee problems.

The draw unleashed the illusion in Nerve since much more powerful crosses against first of group were avoided, although from the club they wanted to temper the spirits. Since then, Seville has skyrocketed and the doubts have involved to the Borussia Dortmund, but in Sánchez Pizjuán they remember that in previous round of 16 crosses in which their favoritism was clear, as against Fenerbahce, CSKA Moscow or Leicester, the fall was crashing. And Borussia de Haaland, despite its low hours, is still a major threat to the Nervión wall.