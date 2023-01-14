If it gives me so much, tomorrow evening Nicolò Zaniolo will still be in the starting lineup, this time against Fiorentina. Partly because he’s one of Roma’s strongest players and partly because after defending him so fiercely against Genoa, José Mourinho will hardly let him go. The point, however, at this moment is another: that Zaniolo will we see? Yes, because beyond the (alleged) boos from the Olimpico and the (even soft) criticisms of Vincent Candela, the truth is that Zaniolo started exactly where he left off.