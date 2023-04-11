A couple who is allegedly engaged in theft of bank cards, was arrested by municipal agents, in addition to finding drug wrappers in the vehicle in which they were transporting

Municipal Police agents responded to a report from the 9-1-1 emergency line, in which they stated they saw two people who were acting suspiciously, aboard a vehicle with California license plates in the Plaza Carrusel parking lot.

The officers went to the place and when they approached the car, they realized that there were plastic wrappers inside, so they proceeded to inspect the vehicle, finding inside 30 yellow plastic wrapperswith a grainy to the touch substance of what appeared to be a drug known as “cristal” and 70 cards with different names and banking institutions.

For this reason, those who identified themselves as 47-year-old Sergio "N" and 42-year-old Wendy Johana "N", both originally from lower california. Who were made available to the corresponding authority to start the investigation folder.