In Sukhumi, a sniper shot and killed the nephew of the first president of Abkhazia, Kemal Ardzinba, who, according to journalists, is connected with the criminal world of the republic. About it reported on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia.

According to the department, the shooting was reported on May 18 at 17:40 local time. The police who drove to the scene found the wounded Ardzinba. The victim was taken to the hospital, but the doctors were unable to save him.

A plan “Interception” was announced in the city, a criminal case was initiated.

As the edition “Kavkaz.Realii” writes, the murdered man had authority in the criminal world, although he did not have the status of a thief in law. Sources of the publication associate the murder of Ardzinba with revenge for the triple murder on the Embankment of the Mahajirs, in which he was allegedly involved. Then thieves in law Alkhas Avidzba and Astumur Shamba were killed. A restaurant waitress was also killed in the shootout.

In addition, journalists report that since the first president of the republic, Vladislav Ardzinba, did not have a direct male heir, his own nephew became his named son – he received a corresponding role in the family and in society.

In 2004, an attempt was reported on the life of Kemal Ardzinba. A senior law enforcement source in Abkhazia said the incident was related to “showdowns that lie outside the plane of politics.”